Birmingham Fire investigating house fire in Pratt City

By Published:

PRATT CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire Department controlled a fire on Avenue U in Pratt City this morning.

According to officials, the house was vacant at the time of the fire.

The cause is currently unknown and is under investigation.

Ave U House Fire

WIAT will continue to bring you updates.

