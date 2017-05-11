Birmingham Fire investigating house fire in Pratt City

PRATT CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire Department controlled a fire on Avenue U in Pratt City this morning.
According to officials, the house was vacant at the time of the fire.
The cause is currently unknown and is under investigation.
Ave U House Fire
WIAT will continue to bring you updates.