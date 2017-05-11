Chilton County Training School alumni fighting to save building after decades of decay

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The members of the Chilton County Training School Alumni Preservation Association are on a mission.

The alumni attended the Chilton County Training School between its opening in 1924 at the integration of Chilton County schools in 1969. During that time, the school was the only place for African American students to receive a secondary education in the county.

Black landowners in the county helped donate the land and the resources necessary to build the school, and it educated thousands of children over the decades, many of whom went on to serve in the military or hold public office. Today, many of its graduates continue to have fond memories of their school.

“The teachers took time with you, they took interest in you, it was more of a one-on-one situation when we were going here,” said Bobby Agee, who graduated from CCTS in 1968.

For decades, the alumni organization worked to get ownership of the building. It continued to belong to the Alabama Department of Education for years following integration, then other organizations. Two years ago, the alumni group finally received the deed to the building. Now, they want to fix it up.

“It has been burned, set on fire a couple of times, the gym was completely destroyed,” Agee said.

Over the decades, the building has been ransacked, used for parties, and covered in graffiti. The main portion of the building is not visible, covered by vegetation. Agee says it’s been tough to see the school fall into this state of disrepair, especially as the alumni group had no way to control what happened to the building.

A few years ago, when the building was named a historical landmark, the group put up the money for a marker. Not long after that, the marker was vandalized, then taken down. Agee says they have considered putting up another marker, but they are worried a new sign will suffer a similar fate.

“It was just painful. Not only to me, but to all of the former graduates of this school,” he said.

However, with help from different community members, including Billy Singleton of the Chilton County Airport Authority, Agee believes the school can be saved. It has been placed on the 2017 Alabama “Places in Peril” list, which tries to bring attention to historical landmarks that may be lost if not properly preserved.

The CCTS alumni organization recently had the building surveyed, and they’re planning for a building inspector to come in soon to assess how much of the building may be saved, and how much it could cost to do it. Agee hopes that it may one day be used as a community center, a place where CCTS graduates can gather and remember their time at the school.

“It can be used as a museum for down through the years, the struggles, the hardships that people have went through to make this place possible back in the early days,” said Agee.

If you want to make a donation or help the preservation efforts, you can call Agee at (205) 755-5026.