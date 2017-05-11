Chopped Jr. champion donates portion of winnings to Children’s of Alabama hospital

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) –The Tuscaloosa teen who won $10,000 on the show Chopped Junior made his way to Birmingham on Thursday.

Seventh grader Fuller Goldsmith stopped by Children’s of Alabama to donate a portion of his prize money to the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Goldsmith donated his winnings from the Food Network program to the center, because that’s where he was treated for childhood leukemia.

“It means a lot to me to donate to Children’s,” Goldsmith said. “Because they pretty much gave me my life, and I just want to give back now.”

Goldsmith says he wants to show kids that they can achieve their dreams at any age.

