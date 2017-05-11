Doug Jones announces his run for Senate

By Published:

(WIAT) — Former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones has filed paperwork to run for Senate on the Democratic Party Ticket.

Jones released a statement announcing his run.

“We need leaders who people can talk to, reason with, and trust even if they don’t agree on every political position,” Jones stated. “Alabama has been embarrassed enough the last few years by political leaders who have not been leaders at all.”

Jones will face Ron Crumpton, Luther Strange, former Chief Justice Roy Moore, and State Representative Ed Henry in the run for the open Senate seat.

The special election primary for the seat will be August 15, and the general election is set for December 12.

 

