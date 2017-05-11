Family of late Fairfield Fire Chief Kevin Sutton files lawsuit against trucking company and driver

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The family of late Fairfield Fire Chief Kevin Sutton has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver of the 18-wheeler which was involved in the crash that killed Sutton, and the company that employed him, according to court documents.

Sutton, who died in the crash on I-59 on April 30, was driving with plaintiffs Phyllis Norman and Tabithia Norman when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Joseph Lee Shores and maintained by Peterson Industrial, Inc.

According to the complaint, Shores reportedly crossed the median and collided with the plaintiffs’ vehicle head-on.

The document states that the “direct and proximate cause of the death of Kevin D. Sutton was the negligence, recklessness, carelessness and/or wantonness of the Defendants.” In addition to Sutton’s death, the suit also claims that Phyllis Sutton suffered multiple traumatic injuries, including shoulder injuries, a crushed right hand, broken wrist, broken left forearm, pins in both arms, and severe bruising to her lungs, kidneys and liver.

In the crash, plaintiff Tabithia Norman was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and suffered a broken femur, broken collarbone, fractured pelvis, severe and permanent burns and lacerations to her head and face, and is currently in an induced coma.

The suit seeks a judgement against Shores for negligence/wantonness, against Peterson Industrial Inc. for negligently and/or wantonly hiring, training, and supervising Shores as well as providing him the 18-wheeler, and against Nationwide General Insurance Company for punitive damages.