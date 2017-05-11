Huffman High School senior receives more than $200,000 in scholarships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One Huffman High School senior has received more than $200 thousand dollars in college scholarships.

Andre Davis excelled across the board, balancing being a linebacker for the Vikings and graduating near the top of his class.

Davis credits his academic success to hard work and support from his parents.

“It’s always good to know that you have at least two people in your corner,” Davis said. “That’s my mom and my dad. […] I just want to make them proud.”

Davis plans to study engineering at Auburn University in Montgomery.