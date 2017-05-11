I-65 between Pelham and Alabaster to expand from 4 to 6 lanes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced an expansion to I-65 between Pelham and Alabaster from four to six lanes.

“Infrastructure development is economic development. If traffic is congested and our roads are blocked, transportation is slowed and the wheels of economic progress are slowed. As Governor, my quest is to provide Alabama’s families and small businesses with every opportunity for success; this project is just the start of our statewide focus of spurring economic growth through improving our infrastructure,” Governor Ivey said. “By expanding I-65 in Shelby County, we are not only meeting a long overlooked need in our state, we are also signaling that economic development is central to my administration and that Alabama is open for business. I instructed Director Cooper to move forward with this project because it is the right thing to do for the people and businesses of Alabama.”

According to a press release from the governor’s office, 93,000 vehicles per day travel that stretch of interstate, with over 12,000 of that number being tractor trailers.

ALDOT is set to take bids on the plan before the end of the 2017 calendar year. The project is projected to take two years to complete, with a cost between $50-60 million. The chosen contractor will be notified by February 1 of 2018 with construction to begin by the end of that month.