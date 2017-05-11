As secretive as kids can be, the nature of social media and the use of apps is exploitative. Many teens have an entire, separate life online from what their parents see at the dinner table. Sometimes, that can be dangerous.

“I think it’s probably a fear for every parent,” said Brandy, the mother of one of CBS 42’s ‘If My Parents Only Knew’ panelists. “I’m sure we all hid stuff, and I’m sure they do, but it’s scary to know that people can see it all online.”

CBS 42 spoke to several different panels of kids between the ages of 10-18 about their lives online. The most popular apps in our focus groups included Snapchat, Instagram, and Musical.ly; however, they also talked about Youtube and Ask.fm

The kids revealed that when it comes to Instagram, most of them have multiple accounts. One girl even confessed to having 6 different profiles. Many use what’s called a ‘spam’ account, where they’ll post embarrassing or personal things that they only want to their closest friends to see.

“It’s just pointless stuff,” explained Grace, 15. “Ugly selfies, a video where you were dancing really stupidly. Stuff you wouldn’t let anyone else see. You wouldn’t post it on your normal.”

Most of the kids in our focus groups said that they made sure their alternate accounts are private and harmless. However, they said they’ve seen their classmates using the alternate accounts to hide things from their parents–like provocative pictures and nudity or drug and alcohol use.

“One thing that is a problem are Snapchats,” said Grace. Snapchat is an app that allows users to send photos to a specific group of people for a time limit. After the time expires, the photos shouldn’t be accessible. “That’s where people post their smoking and anything like that–and I know so many kids that go to my school and just do all of these horrible things.”

Social media and technology have also created a new and unfortunate environment where bullying thrives. “They make fake accounts just to bully people,” said Luke, 11, “and that’s so that other people won’t know that they are the bully.”

The full story, tonight on the CBS 42 News at 10:00.