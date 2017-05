Irondale, Ala. (WIAT) — When Steve Johnson first started drag-racing motorcycles, he didn’t think it would become a career. Fast forward 30 years, Johnson is still competing in the sport that has given him much more than a steady paycheck.

Working out of his shop in Irondale, Johnson’s unorthodox path to a career in racing has given him a purpose to pass on to kids searching for a path of their own.