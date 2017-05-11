MADE SOUTH brings southern craftsmen and artisans to Hoover this summer

Some of the best things about the south are coming to Hoover at the MADE SOUTH event.

Hoover is one of four cities chosen to host the market-style event this year.

Founder Chris Thomas says he wants to reshape the way people think about Southerners. His events spotlight local artists and allow producers and consumers to meet.

The work of over 100 artisans and makers from the region will be showcased at the event. Ticket holders can expect drink and food tastings included in the entry price.

The Nashville-based company also announced new partnerships with Eat Y’all and Barrett Sovereign.

The Hoover event will be held at the Finley Center on June 2-3. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Other cities on the list include Franklin, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Louisville, Kentucky.