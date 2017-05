ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A motorcyclist has been airlifted to UAB after a crash Thursday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Chas Cline of the Reece City Volunteer Fire Department says the wreck happened around 9:30 in Etowah County.

One lane was blocked while crews worked to clear the scene, which caused traffic delays. Cline says the scene is now clear.