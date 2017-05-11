Northport mourns loss of District 1 councilor Dennis Hambright

By Published:

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Northport is mourning the loss of one of their own.

District one city councilman Dennis Hambright died unexpectedly at his home this morning. He was 63 years old.

Flags at city hall are flying at half-staff in his honor. Mayor Donna Aaron tells us, she is devastated about Hambright’s passing. She was actually a teacher of his when he was in high school

“On behalf of myself, the council and the City we just wish for his family the very best.  We want them to know they are in our prayers, our thoughts and we love them.  And anything we can do, we are there for them,” Aaron said.

Mayor Aaron says it will be at least a month before the city council appoints someone to fill Hambright’s seat.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s