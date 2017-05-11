Northport mourns loss of District 1 councilor Dennis Hambright

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Northport is mourning the loss of one of their own.

District one city councilman Dennis Hambright died unexpectedly at his home this morning. He was 63 years old.

Flags at city hall are flying at half-staff in his honor. Mayor Donna Aaron tells us, she is devastated about Hambright’s passing. She was actually a teacher of his when he was in high school

“On behalf of myself, the council and the City we just wish for his family the very best. We want them to know they are in our prayers, our thoughts and we love them. And anything we can do, we are there for them,” Aaron said.

Mayor Aaron says it will be at least a month before the city council appoints someone to fill Hambright’s seat.