Paws of the Week: May 11 – 18th

(CBS42 Community) – For this Paws of the Week, we are going to the dark side! All four of our featured animals have dark black coats. Ivana Sullivan, with Greater Birmingham Humane Society, says that darker animals are often overlooked in shelters because they do not stand out as well as their white and brown counterparts. Their midnight coats often do not photograph as well.

This week, please help us find Duke, Oliver, Pedro, and Shadow loving homes. Remember, if these animals are not ideal for you, you might know someone who is looking for a pet that we feature. Please share this segment with fellow animals lovers.

Featured Dogs:

Duke – Duke is 115lbs! This big boy is a German Shepherd mix and is about 3-years-old. He loves to cuddle. Despite his size, he still thinks he is a lap dog. Duke would make a great pet for an active owner looking for loyal companionship.

Oliver – This little guy is only 33lbs. He looks like a mini-lab. Oliver is estimated to be a year old. He is very, very timid and shy. Oliver would be perfect for a quiet house and an owner that is willing to be patient and kind with him as he learns to trust people.

Featured Cats:

Pedro– This 10-year-old male is a short hair mix. He weighs in at 12lbs. Despite his older age, he still has a lot of energy and is very curious. Pedro loves people and is so ready for a new home!

Shadow– This 10lb male is 5-years-old with a long fluffy black coat. When you hold him, he feels like a small cat. He is very friendly and likes other cats. Right now he has a funny haircut because the shelter is treating his skin for a flea allergy. Shadow would be a great addition to a family that is looking to give their current cat a companion.

PRO-ADOPTION TIPS:

Visit the GBHS in person during the week (Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm).

During the weekend the shelter can get very busy (Saturday 11AM–5PM, Sunday 1pm-5pm). Please note; the shelter cannot hold pets over the phone. They are also closed on Monday.

Plan your visit today! 300 Snow Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 / (205) 942-1211

SUPPORT:

Look for Vectra 3D at your veterinarian’s office! This mosquito repellant gives your dogs a double defense against mosquitos that cause deadly heartworm disease. This company is kindly sponsoring these weekly Paws of the Week segments. Say thanks by asking your veterinarian about adding Vectra 3D into your dog’s care plan.

*Remember* Vectra 3D should only be used on dogs.