Pedestrian struck by MAX bus on I-59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a MAX bus.

Officials say the man got out of a car on I-59 northbound at Oporto-Madrid Blvd. He was struck while walking towards traffic.

Police are still investigating.

