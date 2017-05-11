Pedestrian struck by MAX bus on I-59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a MAX bus.
Officials say the man got out of a car on I-59 northbound at Oporto-Madrid Blvd. He was struck while walking towards traffic.
Police are still investigating.
