Police arrest suspect on attempted murder charges stemming from alleged shooting at grocery store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators have arrested and charged a suspect with attempted murder after a shooting that reportedly took place in a grocery store, according to a release from Birmingham Police.

Brandon Torrey, 20, has been charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied building, and certain person forbidden (firearm), according to the department. The shooting reportedly took place on May 3 at the M&N Grocery Store on the 2400 block of Pearson Ave.

Police made an arrest in the case and released the store’s surveillance footage on Thursday. At this time, Torrey is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

WARNING, THE FOOTAGE IN THE POST BELOW IS GRAPHIC. 

