Shades Valley track star commits to UAH

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A local athlete has made a big decision about what he’s going to do after high school, and he shared his plans with the world on Thursday.

William Clark is a track and field star at Shades Valley High School in Irondale.

On Thursday, he signed a letter of intent for the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

“I want everyone out here to hear me. Never give up in anything you do,” Clark said at the signing. “Everything you do is possible and it’s not too late. God will put you in the right path and where you need to go. If that’s a sport, and if it’s not don’t worry about it, you have other things you can do.”