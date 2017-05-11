The Moving Wall lands in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) – The Moving Wall is making a stop in Gadsden.

It’s a Vietnam Veterans memorial displaying names of more than 58,000 people who were killed in the war.

It took about three months to make it all happen. The Moving Wall is making a stop beside the Gadsden Convention Hall for a 5-day showing.

John Hallman spends his days working for the Gadsden Police Department. He spends his off time digging into the life of his grandfather, Paul Hallman, who was a Vietnam War veteran.

Sergeant Hallman’s grandfather was killed when a jeep he was in ran over a landmine in Vietnam.

Hallman hopes people will see his grandfather’s name on one of the huge granite panels and want to learn more about the people and the stories behind it.

“It’s given me some closure, I’ve relayed the information that I’ve found to my dad, it gave him some closure I believe, but at the end I realized it’s not how you die, it’s how you lived,” said Hallman.

The Moving Wall will be on display beside the Gadsden Convention Hall until Monday.

It will be open 24 hours a day.

