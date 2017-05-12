Birmingham barbershop reflects on city’s history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — From the outside looking in, it’s just a barbershop. You wouldn’t know it unless you stepped inside that Talk of the Town is more of a time capsule, safe keeping Birmingham’s stories, good and bad.

With every person who sits down, it’s a chance for the barbers at Talk of the Town barbershop to reminisce.

“This where I used to be on 4th avenue, this was the only place we could come,” said owner Eugene Jones.

Like most barbershops, this one is a safe haven.

“Children, grandchildren, everything, the barbershop is like the country club for black men,” said Jones.

In this barbershop, you can hear the sounds of where Birmingham came from.

“We have a customer who comes in here every Saturday to get his hair cut his wife was in the 16th street baptist church the day it was bombed, her sister died in that bombing,” said Charles Hicks.

You’ll see pieces of Birmingham’s past stop by, who still need to get their haircut.

“We had Don Siegelman, all the mayors Richard Arrington, Larry Langford, Bernard Kincaid still comes,” said Jones.

It’s hard to site down and get a cut without noticing pictures on the wall of civil rights activists, politicians, and people who made stops in Birmingham. It’s a mini museum of sorts.

“A lot of these young men and young people they need to learn about their history they need to learn about how it was,” said Hicks.

It’s so much more than just a cut.

Hicks and Jones are always willing to share how it was. You’ll always find them on 4th Avenue talking about their town.