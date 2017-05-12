CBS 42 Morning News: Live on the road from Birmingham recap

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, we got to see the wonder of the Magic City bright and early this morning! The CBS42 Morning News crew was back on the road this week from Birmingham. We got to jam with some of Birmingham’s finest and take in some of the city’s rich history at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

Art checked in from the Human Rights Exhibit in the Civil Rights Institute and he got to talk to Mayor William Bell, new superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring, and Lois Germany from the Sixth Avenue Sliders. Ashley kept us updated on the weather, and got to talk to Zebbie Carney from Eugene’s Hot Chicken. Rachel and Brit went deeper inside the city to show us both old and new attractions in town.

We basically had the city of Birmingham covered this morning, so check out the recap below:

Art got to sit down with Mayor William Bell to talk about what’s happening in the city.

He even got Mayor Bell to chime in on his morning jam.

While Rachel was on the road, she made a pit stop in Ted’s Restaurant and got to serve hot coffee to some of the regulars.

We got to here from the new superintendent of Birmingham City Schools, Dr. Lisa Herring.

Eugene’s Hot Chicken food truck made a pit stop at the BCRI.

The Sixth Avenue Sliders showed us all some moves, and Art talked with Lois Germany of the group to learn more about their ministry.

Ashley even joined the group and showed off some moves.

Brit showed us some of the growth in Uptown.

