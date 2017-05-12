Ground breaking for Kingston fire station

BIRMIGHAM, ALA (WIAT)- City leaders broke ground Friday afternoon for a new fire station in the Kingston community.

The old fire station was condemned last July because of safety concerns.

The community fought hard to get a new one.

Chief Charles Gordon hopes this will reduce response times.

“To think the struggles we went through to get to this point today its quite exciting a feeling of relief to know it will be built soon within a few months. I want to get where we physically see the building there but its relief and excitement,” said Gordon.

Chief Gordon said construction could start within a month. The station will take eight months to complete.