Groups bail Birmingham mothers out of jail ahead of Mother’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some less fortunate Birmingham mothers will be able to spend Mother’s Day with their families after community groups paid to bail them out of jail.

Black Lives Matter Birmingham, Birmingham Democratic Society of America, and other groups raised thousands of dollars to help cover bail money for mothers who could not afford it.

The women are all charged with petty offenses, according to organizers. All are still awaiting trial.

“The focus is on ending money bail, the focus is on changing the system that is very destructive,” said Cara McClure, with Black Lives Matter Birmingham.

McClure held a dinner for some of the women Friday night. Plates were filled with sandwiches, chicken wings, vegetables, and cookies; a big improvement from what some had been eating in jail.

“I thought it was a joke, but this really just made my Mother’s Day and I’m really thankful,” said Veronica Maiden.

Maiden had been in jail for 64 days, unable to pay for her bond.

“It’s just really emotional for me, and I’m just ready to see my family, my son and my daughter, and my new grand baby,” said Maiden.

The mission to help is personal for organizers like McClure. She was also arrested earlier in her life.

“Something bad happened to a good person, and I was locked behind bars. As I was being handcuffed, I looked at my son’s face, and the look on his face was just excruciating for me,” McClure recalled.

McClure wants to work with organizations to help ease the burden for pre-trial inmates who can’t afford to make bail.

She said it can have a negative impact on the rest of the family.

“Just to think of any time away from my child, was painful and so I thought about these moms being away from their children. That had to be very hard, not only on just the moms, but also the children,” said McClure.

Organizers planned to bail out a handful of other women Saturday afternoon.