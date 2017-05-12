If My Parents Only Knew: Teens talk about depression

(WIAT) — At the conclusion of our teen panel, we asked the students who participated in “If My Parents Only Knew” if they felt like we had missed anything.

They wanted to talk about depression.

“I know a lot of teens go through it,” explained Molly, 15, “and they either tell their parents or they don’t and they have to bottle it up inside.”

We asked the panel if they felt like a lot of kids their age are dealing with some form of depression, and most nodded. Statistics back up their feelings. According to a 2015 study from the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 3 million adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 had at least one major depressive episode within the year.

A major depressive episode is defined by the Diagnostic and Statistic Manual of Mental Disorders as, “a period of two weeks or longer during which there is either depressed mood or loss of interest or pleasure, and at least four other symptoms that reflect a change in functioning such as problems with sleep, eating, energy, concentration, and self-image.”

It seemed as though the topics that we discussed with the teens throughout the week–from bullying to alcohol and drug use, and even the pressures of technology and popularity–all had connections. One seemed to lead to another. Depression–or the risk of it–loomed large in the background of each discussion.

“They get so deep into their feelings,” Amber, 11, said of some of her classmates. “They could hurt themselves. They’re so tense about small things, like if someone says the smallest thing to them, it impacts them–really badly.”

According to the Child and Youth Services Review, there is a strong association between bullying and suicide-related behaviors–but it’s often accompanied by depression, violent behavior, and/or substance abuse. The CDC also cautions that suicidal behavior shouldn’t be normalized, and it’s not a natural response to being bullied.

Still–suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for 10 to 24 year olds, according to the CDC.

