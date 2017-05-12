Mother’s Day Business Boom in Shelby County

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT)– Americans expect to spend a record high of $23.6 billion this Mother’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation. It’s a record high in the 14-year history of the study. That means big business for many local retailers.

Whether it is flowers, a present, or a nice dinner it is all hands on deck in Shelby County at many businesses.

The owner at Flowerz ‘N More florist in Alabaster says they see three times the amount of business on Mother’s Day compared to a normal day. A lot of people wait to the last minute. So, it’s been late nights of deliveries and getting all their shipments together. Monogramming is another popular gift in Shelby County. And you can’t forget local restaurants will also be packed on Sunday.