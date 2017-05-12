Rachel on the Road: Birmingham Stops – Railroad Park, The Vulcan, & The Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There are plenty of places to experience across the magic city. Since we brought our morning show on the road to Birmingham, I stopped by a few popular spots.

Railroad Park is such a great way to start the morning. Ray Lewis and Candic Major mentioned how safe this park is, especially for their kids. “Downtown has never been so safe,” Major added. The park also has free workout classes and events throughout the month and into Summer. Here’s a link to everything going on.

An iconic spot is right on top of Red Mountain. The Vulcan is the largest cast iron statue in the world. A sister city in Japan is the only other place with The Vulcan, but it’s a smaller version. Make sure when you visit to take the elevator to the very top for “the best view in Birmingham,” according to the marketing director Morgan Black.

Who could forget about one of the largest outdoor shopping centers in the region? The Summit! No better time to shop, eat and enjoy the weather than now. This weekend, especially, there is a pop-up shop for Mother’s Day. Details are posted on their website, click here.

