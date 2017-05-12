Tests find no toxic mold in Abrams Elementary

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — According to a report compiled by PM Environmental, Inc., there is no black mold in Abrams Elementary School.

The Bessemer school has been an object of concern for teachers and families for an entire school year, as many complained of illness and wondered if mold was to blame.

PM Environmental took samples from Abrams for an air quality test Tuesday.

According to the report, the samples came from the media center, the preschool center, the front lobby, a copy room, a hallway and four classrooms; and compared to a base sample taken from the outside air.

In an email summarizing the report, Amanda Stone of PM writes, “We did not identify any Stachybotrys mold (commonly referred to as ‘black mold) within the building. The molds identified in the air samples are the same types of mold one is exposed to when they walk outside the building.”

“I really didn’t know what to expect,” said Dr. Keith Stewart, after reading the report. “But when you have a situation like this, you can’t take it lightly, because you’re dealing with the health of your students, the health of your employees.”

However, Stone’s email also describes “one area with a slightly elevated level of Cladosporium mold.”

Cladosporium mold is not toxic, but can trigger allergies for some people.

“There were several students passing by during the sampling event and there was a rug in this area that may have contributed to this result,” the email says.

Stone recommended that water-stained ceiling tiles be replaced throughout the building to prevent future mold growth, which Stewart said he plans to do.

Stewart said Abrams will undergo a thorough cleaning this weekend, and he will implement a new protocol to monitor and maintain good air quality in all of Bessemer’s schools.

Throughout the process, parents said they were not notified of any issues with the building or that any testing would take place.

Stewart vowed to be more transparent in the future.

“It’s a lesson learned,” Stewart said. “We’ve got to do a better job, from the school system’s point of view, of keeping our employees informed, keeping the public informed, showing them that we do care.”

Candice Davis, whose two children attend Abrams, said the news is encouraging.

“That’s exciting, but I’m still kind of heartbroken over what they went through the entire year. It has been a trying year, a hard year.”

Davis said her children suffer from breathing problems and that she plans to keep a close eye on the situation at Abrams.

Stewart has invited the entire Abrams community to a meeting Monday evening.