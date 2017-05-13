BREAKING: Missing Child in Red Mountain Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): Birmingham Police are searching for a child who went messing in Red Mountain Park, says Sgt. Shelton of Birmingham Police.

Shelton says the child is a 9 year old Hispanic female. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, pink shorts and has long brown hair.

Birmingham Police are still working to get more information on properly trying to locate the girl. Shelton says the information they have for the girl is very limited and they do not have a picture at this time.

