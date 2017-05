WINSTON COUNTY, Ala (WIAT): A driver was killed after a single vehicle crash, Saturday on Winston County 59. Trooper Johnathan Appling of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the woman as Lydia Lenae Wilson, 44, of Lynn, AL.

Appling says Wilson was not wearing a seat belt when her 2012 Toyota Camry left the roadway and overturned. Wilson was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene by ALEA troopers.

Troopers are furthering the investigation and no further information is available.