Father charged with murder of unborn child in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham father is now charged with murder in the shooting death of his unborn child.

On March 21, Birmingham police responded to a residence on the 500 block of 41st Street North for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived shortly after 2 a.m. they found a female victim lying on the floor inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment, but the couples’ unborn baby did not make it. Detectives were able to obtain an attempted murder warrant against 29-year-old Earl Thomas for the shooting of the victim. He was later arrested for the Attempted Murder warrant in Selma, Alabama by the department’s Crime Reduction Team (CRT), and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the infant’s death a homicide on Friday and determined the motive was domestic in nature.

Earl Thomas is in the Jefferson County jail on a $200,000 bond for this murder charge.