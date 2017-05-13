GBHS gearing up for busy spring with Do Dah Day and Cocktails for Critters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is getting ready to head out into the community and connect adoptable pets with their potential forever homes through two big events this month.

Do Dah Day is back again on Saturday, May 20th. The festivities kick off the night before on Do Dah Eve at Blue Monkey. Do Dah Eve features candidates who are campaigning to become this year’s Do Dah Day King and Queen. Do Dah Eve starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19th.

Do Dah Day gets underway the next day at 11:01 a.m. at Rhodes Park and Caldwell Park. There will be food, drinks, live music and more during the day. A parade kicks off the fun for the 39th Do Dah Day. The Greater Birmingham Humane Society will have dogs at the event that you can meet and possibly take home to join your family.

To learn more about Do Dah Day, you can check out the Facebook page here or the organization’s website here.

The GBHS YP Board is also hosting Cocktails for Critters. The happy hour event is from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Sky Castle. The event does not require a ticket and 10% of proceeds from the night will go to GBHS. You can head to Cocktails for Critters on Thursday, May 25th. For more information, click here.

For more events from GBHS or to find out more about adoptable pets through the group, you can stay up to date by clicking here or here. You can also find the adoptable pet of your dreams by clicking here.