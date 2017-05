TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pell City man died in a motorcycle crash in Talladega County on Saturday.

State troopers say 53-year-old James Walter Green was riding his motorcycle when it struck another vehicle. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Hwy 34, just 10 miles west of Talladega. No other injuries were reported. This accident is still under investigation.