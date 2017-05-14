Motorcyclist killed after striking guardrail near Gadsden

By Published: Updated:

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala (WIAT): A single vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Virginia man, says Trooper Curtis Summerville of Alabama Law Enforcement.

Summerville says Kendall Jerome Girard,79, of Falls Church Virginia was driving his 2014 Honda motorcycle on I-59 at the 192 mile marker five miles north of Gadsden when he left the roadway and struck a nearby guardrail.

Girard was transported to an area hospital where succumbed to his injuries.

No further information is available as ALEA continues to investigate.

 

