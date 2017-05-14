Victim identified in Cullman County hit and run

(CBS42)

GOOD HOPE, Ala (WIAT): A woman has been identified after a fatal hit and run accident on the 400 block of Schwaiger Road.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick has identified the woman as Helen Duke, 75.

Trooper Curtis Summerville says the woman was dead upon arrival. Summerville also says they are currently trying to piece together when this accident may have happened.

Summerville says troopers have not pin pointed a vehicle of interest but believes the vehicle maybe missing the passenger side rear-view mirror.

This is story is still developing. WIAT-CBS42 will update with more information as we receive it.

