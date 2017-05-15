$5,000 in reward money being offered in Alabama gun thefts

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) — Federal authorities and a firearms group are offering a total of $5,000 in reward money after the thefts of several expensive firearms from a vehicle in eastern Alabama.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it’s offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the May 8 crime in Anniston’s downtown area.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation says it’s offering a matching reward of $2,500, bringing the total reward to $5,000.

Authorities said the vehicle break-in netted “several high-value firearms” including a Steyr AUG rifle and a Steyr SSG-04 rifle.