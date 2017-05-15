Accused shooter expected to testify in war veteran’s murder trial

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT)– The teenager accused in the shooting death of an Iraq war veteran is expected to take the stand. Charleston Wells in on trial for the death of Mike Gilotti.

Wells was 16 years old at the time of the murder. Prosecutors say Wells was in a group of teens breaking into Gilotti’s car one morning in January of 2016. Authorities say Gilotti was leaving early when he found the suspects breaking into the car. He was then shot in the back. Wells is being tried as an adult.

Three others are facing charges in Gilotti’s murder. But, Wells was identified by other suspects as the shooter.

It is going to be an emotional day in court. Gilotti’s wife, Heather, is also expected to testify.