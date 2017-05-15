Central Alabama celebrates national police week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Police departments across the country will participate in activities to commemorate National Police Week.

Cities in Central Alabama are also hosting events to honor police.

The Pell City Police Department will hold a law enforcement memorial and badge retirement ceremony today. The event will be at the Pell City Municipal Complex at 6 p.m.

The city of Birmingham will also hold an observance service at city hall at 10 a.m. Alabama Attorney General Steven Marshall is scheduled to be the keynote speaker.