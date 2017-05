CLAY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Trussville PD are actively searching for a suspect on foot, resulting in three nearby schools being placed on a soft lockdown.

According to Trussville Police, officers attempted to stop the suspect because he didn’t have a tag. The suspect reportedly bailed out of the vehicle at Trussville Clay Road, and is on foot.

The high, middle, and elementary schools are on soft lockdown.