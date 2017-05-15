Deputies make drug arrest during traffic stop

DeKalb County, Ala. (WIAT) — DeKalb County Deputies arrested 48-year-old Jeffery Lynn Corbin for trafficking of an illegal drug.

On May 14, deputies conducted a traffic stop on County Road 3 in Crossville. The vehicle did not immediately pull over. During the pursuit, deputies observed the suspect throwing items out of the window as he drove away.

Officers located the discarded items and found 2 plastic bags containing methamphetamine totaling 33 grams.

Deputies searched Corbin’s vehicle and found a set of weights and a large amount of money. Officers found more money on Corbin’s person.

Corbin was also charged with criminal littering and drug paraphernalia.