Exclusive: Baseball icon Hank Aaron talks Alabama upbringing, overcoming poverty & racism

Hank Aaron is a baseball living legend. The hall of famer had statistics that went unmatched, still holding some major league records today. Even with all of his accomplishments, he carried resentment for many years as others got attention.

Before he was Hank Aaron the baseball icon, he was simply Henry Aaron – a poor kid born in 1934 in Mobile, Alabama.

“I grew up in a house of eight, there were eight of us. I was third oldest,” Aaron reflected. “I tell a lot of people, I was a vegetarian before people knew what a vegetarian was.”

Young Hank Aaron took an unconventional path to baseball greatness. He didn’t have access to the proper baseball equipment growing up.

“It was tough, it was because I didn’t have a bat,” Aaron said. “I had a broomstick. Didn’t have a ball, played with bottle tops, didn’t have bases or anything, didn’t have lights, didn’t have anything like that.”

When asked how he developed his skills by using broomsticks and bottle caps, Aaron responded, “I wish I knew. I tell a lot of people that and they it’s impossible for you to do it.”

Aaron talked about his time with the Indianapolis Clowns. He said he made $200 a month and received $1 a day for food.

“I had a friend of mine named Jenkins, very good friend of mine, he and I were roommates. When I say roommates that means we were seat mates. You didn’t stay in hotels, you slept on the bus,” Aaron recalled.

Aaron’s major league debut came in 1954 with the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves. It seemed with each home run, the racial pressures multiplied for Aaron. He endured, leaning on lessons learned as a child growing up in segregated south Alabama.

He has vivid memories of his upbringing on the outskirts of Mobile.

“I remember many times, my mother would call me M-A-N. That was my nickname, Man,” Aaron said. “As soon as it gets dark, my mother would call out, “Man, come get under the bed.’” Aaron stated.

When asked why his mother would make him get under the bed, Aaron said, “Well, because the Ku Klux Klan would be ready to play around. They were on your street, you didn’t have no lights and they would come and throw darts and fireballs in your yard and my mother was hiding me, put me under the bed.”

Aaron emerged from those dark days to play under the bright lights as a star outfielder. His earnings were a far cry for those of today’s players.

“The most money I ever made was $200 thousand dollars and I always had a one-year contract,” Aaron explained. “And most of these guys now have a five and six-year contract.”

For 23 years, Aaron gave his life to baseball. Now, he’s immortalized with this statue at the Braves new Suntrust Park Stadium in Cobb County, Georgia.

Aaron has a front office job, but the 83-year-old mostly focuses on his nearly 30 restaurants and the foundation he and his wife, Billye, launched called “Chasing The Dream.” Their fundraising birthday celebration attracted the biggest of names, like Former President Bill Clinton.

The foundation pours millions of dollars into young people with scholarships and jobs to help them chase their dreams.

Aaron’s message to them, “You have to remember, just in case that you don’t hit home runs, you can always be the doctor in the world, the best lawyer in the world, there are so many things that you can do.”