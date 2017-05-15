Father of crash victim, state organizations push motorcycle safety after series of fatal wrecks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of a man killed in a motorcycle accident is warning drivers and riders to be careful after four fatal crashes in the past week.

Gary Singleton Jr. died after his motorcycle collided with a box truck on Finley Blvd Wednesday in Birmingham.

In the days that followed, three other riders lost their lives around the area. May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Gary Singleton Sr. and his son shared more than just a name. At one point, they shared a hobby of riding.

“When I used to ride my motorcycle I used to always pray before I got on it, and I used to always pray when I get off of it,” said Singleton Sr.

Singleton said he’s warned several riders and drivers to be on the lookout for one another since the tragedy.

“You have to look out for the other driver, so I’m just asking everyone who ride a motorcycle to just be as careful as possible,” said Singleton.

May brings out more riders in the warmer temperatures, motorcycle safety instructors said.

“Seasonal riders are coming out in mass, so we’re seeing a lot more people out on the road,” said Rick Randolph, who is the program manager for the Alabama Motorcycle Safety Program

Randolph said courses are taught under Motorcycle Safety Foundation standards at The University of Montevallo and dealerships, like Harley Davidson.

“You’ve heard the adage, look twice and save a life, you have to make that conscious thought to look for a motorcycle,” said Randolph.

During courses, Randolph warns drivers to stay within their skillset, stay out of blind spots, drive at a reasonable speed, and always be visible to drivers.

“People say I didn’t see them, I didn’t see them well make yourself visible, and that could be slow down, it could be wearing brightly colored clothing, it could be adding some reflective material to your clothing,” said Randolph.

The loss of Singleton has been hard on his family. He leaves behind a wife and several children. His father hopes other riders and drivers use extra caution, because he doesn’t want another family to experience his pain.

“You must respect that motorcycle,” said Singleton.

More info on the Alabama Motorcycle Safety Program can be found here http://www.montevallo.edu/campus-life/campus/alabama-traffic-safety-center/motorcycle-safety-program/

Riders can also sign up for classes through area dealers, http://www.heartofdixiehd.com/ride-better–learn-to-ride