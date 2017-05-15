Inmate facing murder charges after fatal stabbing in Bibb County prison

BRENT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Monday at the Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent, according to a release from the department.

Jamie Marcus Witherspoon, 34, and another inmate were stabbed during an altercation at around 11 a.m. Witherspoon and the other inmate were taken to the infirmary, where Witherspoon succumbed to his injuries at 11:47 a.m.

The second inmate was treated, and his name is not being released for security reasons.

Justin Sanders, 28, is a suspect in the stabbing, and faces murder and attempted murder charges, according to the release. According to prison officials, Sanders used a makeshift weapon in the stabbings, which occurred in the prison dorms for a reportedly unknown reason.

Sanders is currently serving a 15-year sentence on a 2016 second-degree robbery conviction out of Jefferson County. Witherspoon was sentenced to 35 years in 2008 for a Tuscaloosa County robbery.

The facility is locked down while the Department of Corrections investigates the incident, according to the release.