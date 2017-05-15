Malzahn, Spurrier team up for Lutzie 43 golf tournament

Sylacauga, Ala. (WIAT) – Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and former South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier teamed up for the second annual Lutzie 43 Invitational Golf Tournament.

The Lutzie 43 Foundation put on the 18-hole scramble style golf tournament at Farmlinks Golf Club at Pursell Farms. Each team will played one hole of golf with Malzahn and another hole with Spurrier.

The event helps raise funds to support the mission and programs of the Lutzie 43 Foundation. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, and aims to develop the character of young people and their mentors by focusing on leadership, charity, compassion, mentorship, hard work, honesty, and faith.

