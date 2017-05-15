MUST SEE: Big cat caught on game camera in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Greg Donnelly was looking through his game camera when he spotted the large cat.

Is it a panther? Mountain lion? Lynx? Monster bobcat? Donnelly says those are all guesses from people who have seen the image, and no one can come to a conclusion. So, Donnelly submitted the photo to Auburn University for identification.

“The short tail and lack of spots has everyone confused,” Donnelly explained in his email to the Cullman Times, notifying them of his sighting. The cat was photographed around the 3rd of May on Donnelly’s hunting land south of 278.

He also said he saved the pictures taken before and after this one to ensure authenticity. CBS 42’s Tim Reid met with Donnelly Monday; hear from him tonight on the CBS 42 News at 5 and 6.

P.S.–we’re in the Mountain lion/puma/cougar camp, if you’re wondering!