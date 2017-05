BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a carjacking that happened on Highway 280.

Officials say the jacking happened at the Wendy’s on Hwy 280 Saturday night.

Police found the car Sunday afternoon after officers received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on 42nd Ct. N.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this case, please all the Birmingham Police Department.