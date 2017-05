TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have arrested a school employee for engaging in a sexual relationship with a student.

23-year-old Rodney Delray Gray was arrested after investigators received information about Gray’s relationship with a student at Bryant High School. Officials say they have evidence that the relationship had been going on since February.

Gray is a school bus aid for the school system. He was placed in county jail on a $20,000 bond.