WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WIAT) — “S-Town” is the most downloaded podcast in history. The show follows the lives and controversies of the people of Woodstock, Alabama.

Since its release in March, the show has brought worldwide attention to the small Bibb County town, some of it unwanted. In this special report, we’ll talk to the people at the center of the story, hear what they think about the unexpected fame, and show you some never-before-seen items you heard about in the hit podcast.