Trace Crossings development plans handed over to city council

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — All eyes will be on the plans for a new development in Hoover. The proposal for new retail and commercial property at Trace Crossings has been a topic of controversy for months.

The proposal would divide the area near the Hoover Met and sports center into several zones, with restrictions that include a ban on drive-thru restaurants and gas stations.

Some people living in the area were concerned that any new development wold increase traffic and decrease property values.

City councilor Mike Shaw says it’s important to point out that some of the land in the Trace Crossings area is already zone for commercial use.

“There’s existing commercial land out there already so the new proposal that the developers and the landowners presented does not add commercial it just moves it to different places,” said Shaw.

So far, plans for the new retail and commercial property have been stuck in the zoning committee, but that changes Monday, when city council will finally get their hands on it.

City council will vote on the actual proposal at their next meeting.

Monday’s city council meeting is at 6 p.m. at Hoover City Hall.