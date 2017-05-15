Two people escape overnight house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire Department quickly controlled a house fire in northwest Birmingham last night shortly after 1 a.m.

Crews responded to a call on the 1700 block of Brookfield Lane. They noticed smoke and fire coming from the rear of the house upon arrival.

According to officials, two people safely escaped the fire. They were asleep when the fire started and woke up to flames on the back porch.

There were no injuries.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.