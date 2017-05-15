Wife describes Mike Gilotti’s last moments on the stand at suspect’s trial

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday was a day of key testimony in the trial of Charleston Wells.

Wells, 17, is one of four teens charged in the murder of Mike Gilotti.

Gilotti, an Iraq war veteran, was shot and killed in front of his house in Hoover’s Lake Cyrus community last January.

The state called its last witnesses Monday, which included a Lake Cyrus neighbor, three investigators with the Hoover Police Department, Gilotti’s wife, and a co-defendant in the murder.

The investigators described crime scene evidence that linked Wells and his alleged accomplices not only to the crime scene at Gilotti’s home, but to several vehicle break-ins and thefts across several counties in the Birmingham area.

Heather Gilotti, Mike Gilotti’s widow, described the last moments of her husband’s life.

Weeping, she told the courtroom that she and her husband woke up around 4:30 every morning, and would take turns working out every other day. It was Mike’s turn to go to the gym that day.

Gilotti said she locked the door behind her husband, and went to the kitchen to unload the dishwasher.

That’s when she heard the “crack” of a gunshot. Gilotti said she then heard her husband scream that he’d been shot, as he banged on the front door and a car engine revved and drove away.

She said she caught her husband as they collapsed to the ground together.

As she called 911 and attempted to administer CPR, Gilotti said her husband’s last words were, “God, forgive me for my sins.”

There was no cross-examination.