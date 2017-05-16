1st grade class at Epic Elementary publishes book about their Circle of Friends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A group of Birmingham-area students has recently been pulling double duty as authors.

Teachers say the 1st grade class at Epic Elementary was working on writing when they decided to write a book.

The class started working on the book in January. Each student had previously authored their own books, and on Tuesday they had a book signing to show off their masterpieces.

The book was inspired a fellow classmate who has Down Syndrome.

“[The idea] came from a couple of the students, because Landon is always helping out and he’s always trying to do things in the classroom with the children and they always circle around him,” said Octavia Davis, the teacher of the 1st grade class. “We were coming up with suggestions and someone said, ‘How about a Circle of Friends?’ cause Landon is always going around to everyone saying ‘This is my friend,’ and that’s where the title came from.”

This the 2nd book that the class has published since releasing another book last year.