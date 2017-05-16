Alabama ranks top worst state for heartworm disease

(CBS42 Community) – According to the Companion Animal Parasite Council (CAPC), Jefferson, Fayette, and Walker Counties are hotbeds for heartworm disease. In 2016, one in seven dogs in these areas tested positive for heartworm disease. These statistics are staggering.

In one evening, your dog can be bitten by a mosquito up to 80 times. It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to transmit heartworms to unprotected dogs. Thankfully, heartworm disease can be treated and prevented.

Dr. Nora Grant, with CEVA Animal Health, is advocating for an innovative new product that can help give your dog receive a double defense against heartworm disease! She calls it the “seatbelt-airbag approach.” The product is called Vectra 3D.

“There has been such a struggle over the years trying to get a hand on heartworm disease [around the country]. It’s time for a new approach,” Grant said. “Now Vectra 3D is changing the way that pet owners and veterinarians are looking at heartworm protection.”

Grant says that dog owners should continue to give the heartworm preventive that they have already been giving for 12 months out of the year.

“Now we also want to add in that new layer of protection that repels and kills the mosquitos. It also works on fleas and ticks which is great,” Grant said. Just like we put on mosquito repellant when we go outside, Vectra 3D is a repellant for your dogs.

This Double Defense protocol is more effective than using a heartworm preventive alone.

Pick up Vectra 3D for your dog at your local veterinarian’s office. If your vet does not carry the product yet, simply ask them to order it for you.

Visit DoubleDefenseDog.com for more information.